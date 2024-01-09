Trending
Jan. 9, 2024 / 1:11 PM

Family finds crocodile hiding out in chicken coop

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers in Queensland, Australia, responded to a home where residents made a surprising discovery in their chicken coop: a crocodile.

The Queensland Department of Environment, Science and Innovation said wildlife officers were dispatched to a home in Cape Hillsborough, north of Mackay, on Monday when residents spotted what they initially thought was a goanna lizard, but turned out to be a crocodile.

The reptile was hiding out in the property's chicken coop.

"Fortunately, all chickens and pets living on the property have been accounted for," DESI said in a news release.

The crocodile was loaded into a PVC tube and transported to a DESI facility in Mackay, where officials said it will remain until they can find it a new home at a licensed farm or zoo.

"While it isn't unusual to see crocodiles around Mackay, it is unusual to find one in someone's backyard," Senior Wildlife Officer Jane Burns said in the news release. "This is a good reminder to everyone in Croc Country that crocodiles can turn up in unexpected places, so it's important to always be Crocwise, and report all sightings to DESI as soon as you can."

