Odd News
Jan. 9, 2024 / 11:55 AM

Animal rescue burglar alarm triggered by escaped dog seeking snacks

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 9 (UPI) -- An Arizona animal shelter shared security camera footage of a dog that escaped from his kennel at night, opened a door into an office and swiped some snacks before greeting a responding police officer.

Jodi Polanski, the founder and executive director of Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe, said her phone alerted her that the security system at the shelter had been triggered.

"It said a glass broke from inside, and I said, 'How is that possible?'" Polanski told KTVK/KPHO.

She alerted Tempe police and used her phone to access security cameras so she could get a handle on the situation.

It turned out a dog named King had managed to open the door of his kennel with his paw and opened a second door to get into the office. He took some food off the shelf and spread it across the floor before making his way to the front door.

"Turns out, because he was jumping up on the door, that's why it was saying 'glass break,'" Polanski said.

The video shows King excitedly greeting a police officer who arrived at the rescue to investigate the alarm. The shelter said local police have 24-hour access to the facility in case they need to drop off a stray late at night.

The officer ushered King back into his kennel and cleaned up the food from the floor.

"We're just calling him Mr. Clean," Polanski said of the officer.

