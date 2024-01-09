Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A New York Zoo announced its second giraffe calf born in a week is a girl with the same father but a different mother from the first calf.

The Seneca Park Zoo said the second calf, born Dec. 13, is a female who was dubbed Pippi "due to her unruly ossicones" that resemble the pigtails sported by fictional character Pippi Longstocking.

Pippi was born to mother Iggy one week after another giraffe, Kipenzi, gave birth to a male calf dubbed Parker Jr., aka PJ.

Both calves were fathered by Parker, a giraffe who died in February 2023.

The zoo said the mothers and their calves are doing well in a behind-the-scenes area.