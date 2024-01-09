Team finds 17 rattlesnakes in collapsed California barn

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- A California reptile wrangling business said its team was shocked to remove 17 rattlesnakes from a single barn.

Placer Snake Removal said its team was called an Auburn property to remove snakes from an old barn that had collapsed about 10 years ago, and workers looked under the old sheet metal roof and discovered a whole family of snakes.

The team ended up removing five adult snakes, 10 babies and two juveniles estimated to be 1-2 years old.

A member of the snake removal team said it was the most rattlesnakes he had ever seen in a single place, with most calls resulting in the capture of no more than five reptiles.