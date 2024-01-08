Trending
Jan. 8, 2024 / 4:54 PM

Chinese ice and snow theme park breaks world record

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- The Harbin Ice-Snow World attraction in China earned a Guinness World Record for the largest temporary ice and snow theme park.

The park has been an annual attraction in Harbin, Heilongjiang, since 1999, and this year's version was verified by Guinness World Records as covering an area of 8,790,697.3 square feet, making it the largest theme park of its type in the world.

The park features more than 2,000 ice and snow sculptures and took a team of more than 10,000 builders more than a month to complete.

A Guinness World Records adjudicator presented officials with a certificate at the China Ice and Snow Tourism Development Forum 2024 in Harbin.

