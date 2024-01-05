View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clackamas County Sheriff (@clackcosheriff) Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An owl that became involved in an altercation with a pickup truck ended up taking a ride in the back of an Oregon recruit deputy's patrol car. The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a recruit deputy ended up coming to the assistance of a tow truck driver "whose vehicle had an unexpected encounter with an owl." Advertisement The sheriff's office shared a photo of the owl taking a ride to a local animal hospital in the back seat of the recruit's patrol vehicle. "We wish the feathered patient a swift and smooth recovery," the post said. Read More Unusual babirusa piglet born at Texas zoo Chinese performer's Slinky skills create new world record category Brooch purchased for under $25 expected to sell for up to $19,000