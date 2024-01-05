Trending
Jan. 5, 2024 / 11:48 AM

Owl takes a ride in the back of Oregon deputy's patrol car

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An owl that became involved in an altercation with a pickup truck ended up taking a ride in the back of an Oregon recruit deputy's patrol car.

The Clackamas County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that a recruit deputy ended up coming to the assistance of a tow truck driver "whose vehicle had an unexpected encounter with an owl."

The sheriff's office shared a photo of the owl taking a ride to a local animal hospital in the back seat of the recruit's patrol vehicle.

"We wish the feathered patient a swift and smooth recovery," the post said.

