Jan. 5, 2024 / 4:30 PM

Michigan woman wins $925,434 from lottery ticket she thought was a non-winner

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan woman thought her Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash ticket was a non-winner, but it turned out to be worth $925,434. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said she was shocked when what appeared to be a non-winning lottery ticket turned out to be worth $925,434.

The 39-year-old Macomb County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she stopped at Romeo Vandyke Liquor on Van Dyke Road in Romeo to buy some scratch-off tickets.

"Every few weeks, me and my husband will go to the store and buy a bunch of tickets and then come home and scratch them off," the player said. "While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets."

The woman selected a Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash ticket.

"When we got home, I looked over the Fast Cash ticket and thought it was a non-winner," the player said.

She said she decided to scan the ticket using the Michigan Lottery app instead of immediately disposing of it, and that turned out to be a lucky choice.

"When the amount of $925,434 came up on the screen, I thought something was wrong with the scanner. I looked the ticket over again and when I saw I really did win, I was mind-blown," she said.

The woman said her plans for her winnings include paying off her car and saving for retirement.

