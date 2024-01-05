Michigan woman wins $925,434 from lottery ticket she thought was a non-winner

|Advertisement
"Every few weeks, me and my husband will go to the store and buy a bunch of tickets and then come home and scratch them off," the player said. "While we were at the store, I saw the Fast Cash jackpot was getting close to $1 million, so I bought a few Fast Cash tickets."
The woman selected a Super Lucky 7s Fast Cash ticket.
"When we got home, I looked over the Fast Cash ticket and thought it was a non-winner," the player said.
She said she decided to scan the ticket using the Michigan Lottery app instead of immediately disposing of it, and that turned out to be a lucky choice.
"When the amount of $925,434 came up on the screen, I thought something was wrong with the scanner. I looked the ticket over again and when I saw I really did win, I was mind-blown," she said.
The woman said her plans for her winnings include paying off her car and saving for retirement.