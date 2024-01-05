Advertisement
Odd News
Jan. 5, 2024 / 5:04 PM

Toronto man runs 242 marathons in one year

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Toronto man who ran 242 freestyle marathons -- marathon-length runs with no set course -- over the course of 2023 may have broken a world record.

Ben Pobjoy, who called his project the "Marathon Earth Challenge," traveled across North America, South America, Europe, Africa and Asia, running 26.2 miles in each location.

He ended up running a total 242 of his solo marathons in 2023 in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the most marathons completed in one year.

The record is currently held by U.S. man Larry Macon, who ran 239 marathons in 2012.

Pobjoy said he has submitted evidence of his runs to GWR for review.

