Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A wildlife wrangler in Australia relocated a venomous snake found lurking in an unusual place -- the bowl of a public toilet.

Tennille Bankes, of the Wildlife Empire animal sanctuary and relocation service, said in a TikTok post she was called out to a public restroom in Goondiwindi, Queensland, on a report of an unflushable blockage in a toilet.

Bankes arrived to find the toilet bowl occupied by a blue-bellied black snake, a venomous species also known as a spotted black snake.

The video shoes Bankes using a hook to scoop the serpent out of the toilet and into a bag, which she then secures closed.

Bankes said the snake was released into a "nearby bush land."