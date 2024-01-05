Zoo Miami announces births of two sloth bear cubs

Zoo Miami announced the births of two sloth bear cubs, the first born at the facility since 1998. Photo courtesy of Zoo Miami

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- A Florida zoo announced the births of two baby sloth bears, the first members of their species to be born at the zoo since 1998. Zoo Miami announced Friday that 4-year-old first-time mother Kematee, who came to the facility from the Philadelphia Zoo in 2021, gave birth to the first cub in a secluded area behind her public habitat at 4 a.m. on Dec. 4 and the second cub followed about 9:30 a.m.

The cubs, which are female, were fathered by 11-year-old Hank, and they also mark his first surviving cubs, the zoo announced.

The sloth bears, native to the Indian subcontinent, are the first to be born at Zoo Miami since 1998.

"Kematee will remain off-exhibit, secluded in her den with the cubs, to help ensure that they are able to continue to establish a strong bond with minimal interruptions or distractions," the zoo said.

The mother "is demonstrating excellent maternal care, and the hope is to introduce mom and cubs onto their outdoor habitat as soon as the staff is confident that they are able to safely navigate the area."

Officials said it could still be several weeks before the cubs are ready to go on public display.

