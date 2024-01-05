Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- An unusual type of algae is coming close to shore in California, leading to a phenomenon known as bioluminescent -- or glowing -- waves.

Visitors to Orange County beaches this week reported spotting the glowing blue waves in multiple locations during nighttime hours, and charter boat services have been offering special after dark tours of the illuminated waters.

Advertisement

The phenomenon is caused by an algae known as lingulodinium polydra, which is known for its bioluminescence, or natural glowing, when it reacts to being moved by the water.

The glowing waves correspond with the red tide, an algae bloom that can cause the waters to appear red, brown or orange during the day due to the presence of the algae.

"It's the same type of organism when you have a red tide, which gives the water kind of an orangish brown, red kind of tint when they are in high density during the day," Nate Jaros, senior director of fish and invertebrates at the Aquarium of the Pacific told KTLA-TV. "But at night when disturbed, they produce bioluminescence. So, when there's a lot of agitation in the surf, it can activate that bioluminescence which makes the waves appear to be glowing."