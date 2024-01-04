Maryland man's $50,000 lottery prize marks his second big win

|Advertisement
"I buy a scratch ticket every week or so," the man said. "And, whichever I choose, it'll always be a $30 game."
The player said he stopped at Discount Cigarettes on Ritchie Highway for some pre-Christmas tickets and decided on two $2 million Gold Rush scratch-offs.
The first ticket turned out to be a $40 winner, and the second revealed a $50,000 prize.
"I walked out, drove home and put the ticket down on the table in front of my wife," the winner recalled.
The couple said their first big win went toward paying off debts, including their mortgage, and helping out family members.
"This one's going to be for us," the winner said, they said, pledging the prize money would be spent on "pure enjoyment."