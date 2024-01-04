Maryland man's $50,000 lottery prize marks his second big win

A Baltimore man won a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after winning $100,000 a few years ago. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man collected a $50,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket a few years after winning a $100,000 prize. The Baltimore man told Maryland Lottery officials he decided to exclusively buy $30 scratch-off tickets after uncovering a $100,000 prize a few years ago.

"I buy a scratch ticket every week or so," the man said. "And, whichever I choose, it'll always be a $30 game."

The player said he stopped at Discount Cigarettes on Ritchie Highway for some pre-Christmas tickets and decided on two $2 million Gold Rush scratch-offs.

The first ticket turned out to be a $40 winner, and the second revealed a $50,000 prize.

"I walked out, drove home and put the ticket down on the table in front of my wife," the winner recalled.

The couple said their first big win went toward paying off debts, including their mortgage, and helping out family members.

"This one's going to be for us," the winner said, they said, pledging the prize money would be spent on "pure enjoyment."