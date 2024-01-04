Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The San Antonio Zoo in Texas announced its first birth of a babirusa, a species of tusked pig native to the tropical forests of Indonesia.

The zoo said first-time parents Sula and Kreacher welcomed the baby on New Year's Day.

Advertisement

Babirusas, the zoo said in a Facebook post, are known for their "distinctive curved tusks and unique appearance," and are unusual for pigs because they have only one or two piglets at a time.

The animals are listed as vulnerable on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

"We are thrilled to welcome this baby to our family -- the first-ever babirusa birth at San Antonio Zoo," Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, said in the birth announcement.

"While some may describe these little ones as 'ugly babies,' we can't help but find them irresistibly adorable with their unique and unconventional charm. We can't wait for the public to fall in love with this precious little babirusa."