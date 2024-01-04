Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Chinese performer created a new Guinness World Records category with his Slinky skills when he used the spring-like toy to surround 41 glass bottles in 1 minute. Wu Wuqiang, a Guangdong resident who has been creating his own Slinky manipulation tricks since 2009, brought his skills to the set of Italian TV series Le Show dei Record. Advertisement The show saw Wu use his Slinky to individually surround 41 bottles in 1 minute, returning the toy to his hands after each bottle. The feat led Guinness World Records to make him the first title-holder for the most glass bottles trapped with a Slinky in 1 minute. Read More Brooch purchased for under $25 expected to sell for up to $19,000 Maryland man's $50,000 lottery prize marks his second big win Pittsburgh couple's dog eats $4,000 cash