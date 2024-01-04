Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Chinese performer created a new Guinness World Records category with his Slinky skills when he used the spring-like toy to surround 41 glass bottles in 1 minute.

Wu Wuqiang, a Guangdong resident who has been creating his own Slinky manipulation tricks since 2009, brought his skills to the set of Italian TV series Le Show dei Record.

Advertisement

The show saw Wu use his Slinky to individually surround 41 bottles in 1 minute, returning the toy to his hands after each bottle.

The feat led Guinness World Records to make him the first title-holder for the most glass bottles trapped with a Slinky in 1 minute.