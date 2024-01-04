Trending
Jan. 4, 2024 / 4:54 PM

Chinese performer's Slinky skills create new world record category

By Ben Hooper
Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A Chinese performer created a new Guinness World Records category with his Slinky skills when he used the spring-like toy to surround 41 glass bottles in 1 minute.

Wu Wuqiang, a Guangdong resident who has been creating his own Slinky manipulation tricks since 2009, brought his skills to the set of Italian TV series Le Show dei Record.

The show saw Wu use his Slinky to individually surround 41 bottles in 1 minute, returning the toy to his hands after each bottle.

The feat led Guinness World Records to make him the first title-holder for the most glass bottles trapped with a Slinky in 1 minute.

