Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A mystery object that washed up on a California beach amid high waves turned out to be a U.S. Navy practice bomb dating back to World War II.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said its bomb disposal team was summoned to the Pajaro Dunes, between Santa Cruz and Monterey, on a report of a suspected explosive device that washed up amid the weekend's hazardous sea conditions.

The team examined the object and suspected it to be a practice bomb with no explosive charge, but the Travis Air Force Base Explosive Ordnance Disposal team was contacted to more closely examine the ordnance.

The Air Force technicians used an X-ray scan to confirm the large, degraded bomb was completely inactive and did not contain any explosives.

The Air Force team said the object appears be a Navy training bomb from the World War II era. The dummy bomb was removed from the beach and taken back to the Air Force base.

"Every few years we will see military ordnances wash up. We occasionally see sea flares uncovered," Santa Cruz sheriff's spokesperson Ashley Keehn told USA Today. "This ordnance washing up on shore goes to show the intensity of the high surf we saw in Santa Cruz County this past week."