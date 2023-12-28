Trending
Odd News
Dec. 28, 2023 / 3:58 PM

Woman playing online lottery games for first time wins $150,000

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman decided to try playing online lottery games for the first time and scored a $150,000 jackpot.

The 25-year-old Macomb County woman told Michigan Lottery officials she was a complete novice when it came to online games.

"I had never played Lottery games online before, but I decided to try out the Cashword game while on MichiganLottery.com one day," she said. "After a few plays the amount of $150,000 came up on the screen with fireworks and I instantly started hyperventilating from shock and excitement!"

The player said it was difficult to get past the shock of winning.

"I still can't believe that I won my very first time playing online," she said.

The winner said her prize money will be put to good use.

"I just graduated from college last week, so winning this prize means I can already pay off all my student loans and it gives me a fresh start financially," the player said.

