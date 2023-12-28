Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said an officer was not injured when a piece of debris impaled their windshield on the highway. CHP Bakersfield said in a Facebook post the officer was driving the patrol car when the truck in front of them ran over a piece of debris, a leaf spring, and sent it flying through the air. Advertisement The debris impaled the windshield of the patrol vehicle, but the officer was not injured. "You never know when you may have to take evasive action to avoid an object in the roadway. Please report debris in the roadway by calling 911," the post said. Read More Woman playing online lottery games for first time wins $150,000 Man pops 200 balloons in a record-breaking 11.83 seconds Shivering coyote rescued from frigid Lake Erie waters