Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 27, 2023 / 4:15 PM

Maryland man receives $30,000 lottery ticket for Christmas

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man won $30,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift from a friend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland man won $30,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket he received as a Christmas gift from a friend. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A Maryland man received a scratch-off lottery ticket as a Christmas stocking stuffer and ended up winning a $30,000 prize.

The Thurmont man told Maryland Lottery officials he and his best friend have a Christmas tradition of giving each other scratch-off tickets.

Advertisement

"We've been buying each other scratch-off tickets as Christmas gifts for years. We always get a winner or two, but nothing like this," he said.

The player said he and his friend always gather on Christmas Eve to exchange and scratch off their tickets.

"We both love to play, so it's become a fun part of the holiday," he said. "And we always include some of the holiday games."

This year's gift, a Peppermint Payout Multiplier ticket, earned the man a $30,000 prize.

"I figured that I'd done something wrong. There was no way I could believe that I was holding $30,000 in my hands," the winner recalled. "We started yelling and didn't stop for quite a while."

The winner said he plans to use his prize money to get out of debt.

"It'll be great not having it hanging over my head anymore," he said.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Volunteer animal rescuer saves cat with head stuck in jar
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
Volunteer animal rescuer saves cat with head stuck in jar
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A volunteer animal rescuer in New Jersey was able to rescue a cat seen wandering for several days with a jar stuck over its head.
Curious contests: 10 of the oddest competitions in the world
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Curious contests: 10 of the oddest competitions in the world
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The coming year will see numerous unusual international contests, including the World's Ugliest Dog Contest, the Heavy Metal Knitting World Championships and the Air Guitar World Championshiips.
Police remove 'huge' beaver from inside Tennessee hospital
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police remove 'huge' beaver from inside Tennessee hospital
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Workers at a Tennessee hospital ended up calling for help from the police when a "huge" beaver wandered into the facility and took shelter under a piano.
Texas police rescue 11 ducklings from storm drain
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas police rescue 11 ducklings from storm drain
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas police officers teamed up with a mother duck to rescue 11 ducklings that fell through a storm grate into the drain.
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize just before his birthday
Odd News // 1 day ago
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize just before his birthday
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said winning a $100,000 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing made for the "pretty great early birthday gift."
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Residents in the Phoenix area have noticed an increase in sightings of some unusual guests in their neighborhoods: beavers.
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
Odd News // 1 day ago
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies and wildlife officials responded to a Florida mall to wrangle a 12-foot alligator caught window-shopping.
World's largest Rubik's cube built in Dubai
Odd News // 1 day ago
World's largest Rubik's cube built in Dubai
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dubai Knowledge Park celebrated its 20th anniversary by creating the world's largest Rubik's cube.
Llama found 'looking for Santa' on California highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Llama found 'looking for Santa' on California highway
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said officers proved they are "always prepared for anything" when they rounded up a loose llama on the highway.
Mysterious metal seats on N.J. beach believed to be from artificial reef
Odd News // 5 days ago
Mysterious metal seats on N.J. beach believed to be from artificial reef
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A set of rusted-out metal seats that washed up on a New Jersey beach probably came loose from a railcar used to make an artificial reef, police said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Police remove 'huge' beaver from inside Tennessee hospital
Police remove 'huge' beaver from inside Tennessee hospital
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
World's largest Rubik's cube built in Dubai
World's largest Rubik's cube built in Dubai
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize just before his birthday
Man wins $100,000 lottery prize just before his birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement