Dec. 27 (UPI) -- A volunteer animal rescuer in New Jersey was able to rescue a cat seen wandering for several days with a jar stuck over its head.

John DeBacker, vice president of Long Island Cat/Kitten Solution, was alerted to the plight of the feline in Irvington by fellow volunteer rescuers Marcia Sandford Fishkind and Eileen DiNicola.

DeBacker said he asked to be notified of any further sightings, and on Christmas Day his phone lit up with alerts that the gray tabby had been spotted.

DeBacker posted a video to Facebook showing how he safely captured the cat and removed the jar from its head.