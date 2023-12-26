Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 26, 2023 / 3:05 PM

Man wins $100,000 lottery prize just before his birthday

By Ben Hooper
Safa Behnam won a $100,000 lottery prize just a few days before his birthday. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery
Safa Behnam won a $100,000 lottery prize just a few days before his birthday. Photo courtesy of the Michigan Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said winning a $100,000 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing made for the "pretty great early birthday gift."

Safa Behnam, 45, of Sterling Heights, told Michigan Lottery officials he always makes sure to scan his non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets using the Michigan Lottery app so he can have a shot at the second chance drawing.

Advertisement

Behnam ended up winning the $100,000 500X Money Maker Second Chance prize on Nov. 30.

"I have been playing the 500X Money Maker game a lot, hoping to win one of the big $6 million prizes, and then scanning the non-winners for a second chance," Behnam said. "I saw an email from the lottery saying I'd won a $100,000 prize, but I thought it was a scam. I called the lottery office to confirm it was just a scam email, so when they told me it was real, I was shocked."

The player said his win came at a fortuitous time.

"My birthday is in a few days, so winning is a pretty great early birthday gift," he said.

Behnam said his plans for his winnings include a family vacation to Mexico.

Advertisement

"Winning means less stress and more vacations and relaxing for me and my family," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Residents in the Phoenix area have noticed an increase in sightings of some unusual guests in their neighborhoods: beavers.
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
Odd News // 3 hours ago
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies and wildlife officials responded to a Florida mall to wrangle a 12-foot alligator caught window-shopping.
World's largest Rubik's cube built in Dubai
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's largest Rubik's cube built in Dubai
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Dubai Knowledge Park celebrated its 20th anniversary by creating the world's largest Rubik's cube.
Llama found 'looking for Santa' on California highway
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Llama found 'looking for Santa' on California highway
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said officers proved they are "always prepared for anything" when they rounded up a loose llama on the highway.
Mysterious metal seats on N.J. beach believed to be from artificial reef
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mysterious metal seats on N.J. beach believed to be from artificial reef
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A set of rusted-out metal seats that washed up on a New Jersey beach probably came loose from a railcar used to make an artificial reef, police said.
Maryland woman's winning lottery numbers came from car repair form
Odd News // 4 days ago
Maryland woman's winning lottery numbers came from car repair form
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that won her $50,000 lottery prize came from an unusual place: a repair claim form for her car.
Wildlife experts 'stumped' by unusually tiny bear cub in Arizona
Odd News // 4 days ago
Wildlife experts 'stumped' by unusually tiny bear cub in Arizona
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Arizona said they are "stumped" by an abnormally small bear cub that weighs just 15 pounds at nearly a year old, but seems perfectly healthy.
Oregon police find reported hand grenade was a dog poop bag dispenser
Odd News // 4 days ago
Oregon police find reported hand grenade was a dog poop bag dispenser
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon said an object that appeared to be a hand grenade turned out to be a dispenser for dog poop bags.
Christmas tree maze on island of Jersey might be world's largest
Odd News // 4 days ago
Christmas tree maze on island of Jersey might be world's largest
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Christmas tree maze on the island of Jersey might be a new world record after being constructed from more than 800 recycled trees.
Firefighters rescue deer trapped between wooden and wire fences
Odd News // 4 days ago
Firefighters rescue deer trapped between wooden and wire fences
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Maryland came to the rescue of a deer that tried to vault into a yard and ended up trapped between a wooden fence and a wire fence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maryland woman's winning lottery numbers came from car repair form
Maryland woman's winning lottery numbers came from car repair form
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Wildlife experts 'stumped' by unusually tiny bear cub in Arizona
Wildlife experts 'stumped' by unusually tiny bear cub in Arizona
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
12-foot alligator captured at Florida mall
Mysterious metal seats on N.J. beach believed to be from artificial reef
Mysterious metal seats on N.J. beach believed to be from artificial reef
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement