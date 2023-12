Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said officers proved they are "always prepared for anything" when they rounded up a loose llama on the highway.

CHP Truckee said on social media that officers responded to westbound Interstate 80, over Donner Summit, on a report of a llama in the roadway.

The llama, named Challenger, was safely apprehended by police and returned to his owners.

CHP officers said the llama "promised not to go looking for Santa [Claus] again."