Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Workers at a Tennessee hospital ended up calling for help from the police when a "huge" beaver wandered into the facility and took shelter under a piano.

The Bartlett Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called to St. Francis Hospital on Christmas Day when staff spotted a "huge" beaver wandering around inside.

Advertisement

Officers arrived to find the beaver hiding under a piano in a hospital lounge.

Police wrote the beaver was "probably looking to nom nom a Christmas tree."

The beaver was not injured and was returned to the wild.