Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Workers at a Tennessee hospital ended up calling for help from the police when a "huge" beaver wandered into the facility and took shelter under a piano. The Bartlett Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers were called to St. Francis Hospital on Christmas Day when staff spotted a "huge" beaver wandering around inside. Advertisement Officers arrived to find the beaver hiding under a piano in a hospital lounge. Police wrote the beaver was "probably looking to nom nom a Christmas tree." The beaver was not injured and was returned to the wild.