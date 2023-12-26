Trending
Odd News
Dec. 26, 2023

Texas police rescue 11 ducklings from storm drain

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 26 (UPI) -- A pair of Texas police officers teamed up with a mother duck to rescue 11 ducklings that fell through a storm grate into the drain.

The League City Police Department said officers responded to a report of ducklings trapped in a storm drain and arrived to find the baby birds had wandered further into the drain and were no longer in sight.

"Mama duck assisted the officers by calling her ducklings back to the opening," the department said in a Facebook post.

The officers were then able to block the ducklings from wandering off again and one officer descended into the drain to lift the birds to safety.

"Mama duck quickly gathered them all together, and they all waddled their way back home," the post said.

