Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 26 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies and wildlife officials responded to a Florida mall to wrangle a 12-foot alligator caught window-shopping.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Coconut Point Mall in Estero when the 600-pound gator was spotted wandering behind the Five Below store.

Advertisement

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers were called to the scene and, "in a joint effort, got this massive guy to safety," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

It was unclear where the alligator was ultimately taken.