Maryland woman's winning lottery numbers came from car repair form

The woman filled out a repair claim form for a mechanic, and noticed the form had a five-digit number on it. She decided to use those digits to buy a Pick 5 ticket at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover.
The ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner in the Dec. 17 drawing. The woman said she shouted when she found out she had won.
"It was a loud scream. I think I scared my sister," she said.
The winner said her car still hasn't been repaired.
"Maybe I will just buy a new car instead," she said.