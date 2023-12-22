Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 22, 2023 / 3:50 PM

Maryland woman's winning lottery numbers came from car repair form

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland woman won a $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize using a set of numbers from a car repair claim form. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Maryland woman won a $50,000 Pick 5 lottery prize using a set of numbers from a car repair claim form. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman said the numbers that won her $50,000 lottery prize came from an unusual place: a repair claim form for her car.

The Rockville woman told Maryland Lottery officials she has been having car trouble for a while, and her husband has constantly been asking her: "When are you going to get that car fixed?"

The woman filled out a repair claim form for a mechanic, and noticed the form had a five-digit number on it. She decided to use those digits to buy a Pick 5 ticket at Maryland Live Casino in Hanover.

The ticket turned out to be a $50,000 winner in the Dec. 17 drawing. The woman said she shouted when she found out she had won.

"It was a loud scream. I think I scared my sister," she said.

The winner said her car still hasn't been repaired.

"Maybe I will just buy a new car instead," she said.

