Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Arizona said they are "stumped" by an abnormally small bear cub that weighs just 15 pounds at nearly a year old, but seems perfectly healthy.

Bearizona Wildlife Park said on social media that the cub was rescued from a Tucson neighborhood last week, but experts at the park and Arizona Game and Fish were shocked by the bear's small size.

"Bear cubs in the United States are all born close to January or February, so this little fella should be around 70 pounds this time of year," Dave O'Connell, Bearizona's chief operating officer, said in a news release.

Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said state experts are equally stumped.

"The bear weighs 15 pounds, a 15-pound bear should be about four or five months old. The math doesn't work," he said.

Hart said the department is equally stumped by the mystery of the bear's origins.

"If it got separated from its mother, regardless of why in the backcountry, how did a bear that small get all of the way off the mountain?" Hart said. "We would have thought that a bear that size would have been picked off by a predator. A coyote, a mountain lion, or even another bear."

He said the cub also appears perfectly comfortable around humans.

"We will never know the whole story, but if someone illegally fed this cub for months, it could explain his comfort around humans. It might also explain why he is so small," Hart said.

The cub's elf-like stature and rescue so close to Christmas led Bearizona staff to name him Buddy.

Buddy was introduced to the public for the first time Friday in a special quarantine area.