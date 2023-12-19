Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 1:26 PM

Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch

By Ben Hooper
The Northern Ireland Fire &amp; Rescue Service came to the assistance of a donkey named Snowie who ended up stranded in a muddy drainage ditch. Photo courtesy of NIFRS North/Facebook
1 of 2 | The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service came to the assistance of a donkey named Snowie who ended up stranded in a muddy drainage ditch. Photo courtesy of NIFRS North/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service came to the rescue of a small donkey named Snowie who became stranded in a muddy drainage ditch.

NIFRS North said in a Facebook post that a crew from Antrim responded to "an incident involving a donkey stuck in a drain."

Advertisement

The team used straps and a small digger to hoist the donkey to safety.

"Using manual handling techniques and improvisation the crew successfully rescued the donkey. Well done to all," the post said.

The rescued donkey was then treated to some Ginger Nuts cookies by her rescuers.

Owner Tanya Bates praised the rescuers for saving her donkey, named Snowie.

"She's since been warmed up, dried off and treated for her injuries -- she fared well overnight and is much happier today," Bates wrote in a comment under the post.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Acrobat does 47 dizzying aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Acrobat does 47 dizzying aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat put her more than 10 years of training to the test and broke the Guinness World Record for the most aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute.
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Odd News // 2 hours ago
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old artificial Christmas tree, one of the first to be mass produced, was auctioned for more than $4,000 in Britain.
Loose goat lassoed in Minnesota neighborhood
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose goat lassoed in Minnesota neighborhood
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's deputy assisted local police with an unusual situation and showed off his cowboy skills by lassoing a goat on the loose.
8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road
Odd News // 22 hours ago
8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida fire department said a responder put his reptile wrangling skills to good use when he captured an 8-foot boa constrictor spotted in the middle of a road.
Idaho man snaps 63 pencils in 30 seconds
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Idaho man snaps 63 pencils in 30 seconds
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name by snapping 63 pencils in half in 30 seconds.
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who stopped on her way home from work to buy some doughnuts for her kids ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Odd News // 1 day ago
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old woman became the eldest University of North Texas student to complete her coursework when she earned her master's degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Sleigh from 'Elf' gets police escort on Long Island Expressway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Sleigh from 'Elf' gets police escort on Long Island Expressway
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Drivers on the Long Island Expressway were treated to an unusual and festive sight when a police escort passed by followed by an iconic vehicle: Santa's sleigh from the 2003 movie "Elf."
Wallaby found safe after Australia Zoo escape
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wallaby found safe after Australia Zoo escape
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Officials at the Australia Zoo said a red-necked wallaby named Dougle was safely returned to the facility after escaping during a storm days earlier.
Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks
Odd News // 1 day ago
Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Armenian teenager showed off his upper body strength by performing 44 pullups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road
8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement