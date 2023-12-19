Trending
Dec. 19, 2023 / 4:19 PM

Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000

By Ben Hooper
An Arkansas woman collected a $100,000 lottery prize after previously winning amounts of $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
An Arkansas woman collected a $100,000 lottery prize after previously winning amounts of $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman who previously collected lottery prizes worth $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 had her biggest win to date when she scored $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said the Green Forest resident, identified as Teressa M., stopped at Casey's General Store in Berryville with her granddaughter and bought a few lottery games.

Teressa scratched her tickets off when she was back at home and discovered she had won $100,000 from a $5 More Money scratch-off game.

The player said she was shocked as she revealed the winning symbols on the ticket.

"There was one, then another one, and another one," she recalled to lottery officials.

The winner said the first thing she did was call her husband and say: "You're not going to believe this."

Teressa said this was her fourth brush with lottery luck, having previously won prizes worth $1,000, $5,000, and $10,000.

The winner said her prize money will go toward home improvements, especially a badly-needed bathroom remodel.

