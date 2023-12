Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat put her more than 10 years of training to the test and broke the Guinness World Record for the most aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute.

Yammel Rodriguez broke the record in the female category by completing 47 aerial hoop somersaults in the allotted time during a Las Vegas performance.

Rodriguez said she became intrigued by acrobatics after watching a performance at a music festival when she was 17, and she started out by learning tricks from YouTube tutorials before being accepted to École de cirque de Québec, a renowned circus school in Canada.

Rodriguez is currently the only Latin female soloist in the Absinthe show in Las Vegas

"I feel very proud to represent my country and Latino women abroad," she told Guinness World Records.

Rodriguez said she prepares for every performance by repeating her mantra: "Have fun, connect and enjoy the moment you are living."