90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas

Minnie Payne earned her master's degree from the University of North Texas at age 90. Photo courtesy of the University of North Texas

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old woman became the eldest University of North Texas student to complete her coursework when she earned her master's degree in interdisciplinary studies. Minnie Payne told UNT officials she attended junior college for only a short time after graduating high school in 1950, but decided to return to her education after retiring from her 30-year career as a transcriptionist and word processor at age 68.

She attended Texas Women's University, taking three journalism classes and a business class at the UNT campus.

"I had always worked with words, and I had always liked to write, so I almost immediately went back to school. I wanted to improve myself," Payne said in the school's commencement announcement.

Payne graduated with a bachelor's in general studies in 2006 and worked as a freelance writer for multiple publications across Texas.

Payne moved to College Station to be closer to family, and returned to UNT to pursue a master's of journalism degree, but changed to interdisciplinary studies when some of her online classes switched to in-person.

Billy Roessler, assistant dean of graduate studies at UNT's Toulouse Graduate School, served as Payne's adviser.

"We use the term 'lifelong learner,' but Minnie truly exhibits this. Her persistence to complete her degree at age 90 is impressive. She had a purpose in completing this degree," he said. "Minnie was meticulous in the selection of courses. She had specific traits sought in each class. She could have finished a little sooner, but she stayed the course to get the most out of her education."

Payne said she does not consider her education to be complete.

"In some way or another, I want to continue learning," she said.