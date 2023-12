Mary Hargis stopped to buy doughnuts for her kids and picked up a lottery ticket that turned out to be worth $100,000. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who stopped on her way home from work to buy some doughnuts for her kids ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize. Mary Hargis of Lynchburg told Virginia Lottery officials she was on her way home from working the late shift when she stopped at the Sheetz store on Timerlake Road to get some treats for her kids.

Hargis bought a box of doughnuts for the children and a $10 Print 'n Play X the Money ticket for herself.

The ticket earned Hargis a $100,000 payout.

"It feels unreal," Hargis said. "I never in a million years thought that today I would be cashing in a winning lottery ticket!"

Hargis said her winnings will go toward buying a new car and taking care of her family.