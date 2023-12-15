Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An "exceptionally rare" albino deer was caught on camera walking around a field in a Pennsylvania county.

A resident who requested to remain anonymous provided CBS Pittsburgh with video of the all-white deer wandering casually through a field in Westmoreland County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission's website states albino deer have been seen in the state before, but they are "exceptionally rare."

A white deer was caught on camera last year in West Seneca, N.Y., but state experts said the deer appeared to be leucistic, rather than albino. The conditions are related, but albinism involves a complete lack of pigment in the entire body, including the eyes, while leucism can leave some pigment in an animal's skin, hair or eyes.