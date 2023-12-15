Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name by sorting 17.6 ounces of Peanut M&M's by color in 1 minute and 14 seconds.

Rush, who holds more than 250 Guinness World Records titles, took on the record for the fastest time to sort 500 grams of Peanut M&M's as part of an online challenge for Guinness World Records Day.

Advertisement

Rush said he had to raid his kids' Halloween leftovers and buy two large bags of the candy to have enough to tackle the record.

The record-breaking enthusiast said it took him 16 tries to achieve a time of 1 minute and 14 seconds, besting the previous record of 1 minute and 18 seconds.

"And don't forget, Guinness doesn't allow you to waste food, so I have been feasting on the spoils ever since," Rush said in the video of his attempt.