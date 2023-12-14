Maryland man uses mom's lottery numbers to win $50,000

Andre Jones used his mother's special numbers to win a $50,000 Pick 5 prize from the Maryland Lottery. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man said he used a set of numbers he inherited from his mother to win a $50,000 lottery prize. Andre Jones told Maryland Lottery officials his mother frequently used the numbers 9-1-5-2 to play Pick 4, and he took over the combination after she died.

Jones said he recently decided to try the numbers on Pick 5, adding his own number, a 1, to the end.

"I kept having that number in my head and decide it was time to play that number again," he said.

The ticket, bought from ToTo Market in Baltimore, earned Jones a $50,000 prize in the Dec. 11 evening drawing.

"I looked at it and was like, 'Wow, I won!' I couldn't believe it," he said.

Jones said he doesn't yet know how he will spend his prize money, but he offered some advice to other players: "Just keep playing and don't change up your numbers."