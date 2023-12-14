Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Traffic on a New York highway was brought to a temporary crawl when a chihuahua escaped from his owner's yard and went running along the roadway.

Tammy Richardson said her dog, Bean, burrowed under a fence when he was spooked by another dog and took off running, ending up on the Staten Island Expressway.

About 20 cars on the highway slowed down to make a safe route for Bean.

"I jumped out and chased, I didn't expect that dog could be so fast," Ella Wolskawoja, one of many people who got out to pursue the canine, told WABC-TV.

Kaitlyn McGinley pulled her car over when she spotted Wolskawoja.

"I was like, 'Why is this woman running on the highway?'" she said. "The dog ran under my car and hid under my tire. Someone gave me a bag, and I scooped him up and put him in the car."

Bean was later reunited with Richardson safely.