Five puppies rescued from culvert pipe in South Carolina

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal services officers in South Carolina came to the rescue of five puppies trapped in a culvert pipe under a manufacturing facility's driveway.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue said crews were summoned to assist Colleton County Animal Services officers with the rescue of the puppies, which were located 30 to 40 feet into the pipe in the Town of Smoaks.

"Several residents had been feeding the mother for several weeks, and a new resident watched the dog go into the narrow pipe," fire-rescue officials said in a Facebook post. "Upon investigation, she discovered the puppies."

A local resident provided the rescue team with PVC pipe, a bucket lid and several rolls of duct tape.

"The bucket lid was the perfect size and was just small enough to clear the pipe, which was partially filled with years of dirt," the post said.

The team used their makeshift tool to coax the puppies to within 20 feet of the rescuers, who were then able to use a soft-ended hook to bring the puppies out one at a time.

"After five hours of patience and tedious work, five puppies were rescued from the pipe," the post said.

The puppies were taken to a local shelter with their mother. The dogs will eventually be made available for adoption, officials said.