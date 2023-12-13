Two jackpot-winning Mega Millions tickets sold at same California store

The California Lottery said two jackpot-winning tickets for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing were sold at the same Chevron station in Encino. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The California Lottery announced two jackpot-winning tickets for the $395 million Mega Millions drawing were sold at the same store. Lottery officials said two tickets for Friday night's drawing were sold at the Chevron station on Ventura Boulevard in Encino bearing the numbers 21-26-53-66-70-13. Advertisement

Carolyn Becker, a lottery spokesperson, said officials do not yet know why two identical tickets were sold at the same store.

"While this is incredibly unusual and interesting, it's not unheard of," Becker said. "There are any number of explanations; perhaps one person wanted to try their luck on two different rows for whatever reason, or maybe a couple of buddies wanted to try their chances with the same exact numbers. We won't know exactly how this happened until the prize is claimed."