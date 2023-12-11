Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A black bear ran through a group of skiers at a California resort and one man caught his near-miss with the bruin on camera. A video posted to TikTok by user @Tao7570 shows the bear appear from some trees alongside Ridgerun Trail at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe. Advertisement The bear dashes through the group of skiers, narrowly missing a collision with Tao7570 by a matter of inches. The TikTok user said the bear reunited with its mother on the other side of the trail. Read More Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months New York man wins his second $10M lottery prize in two years