Dec. 11, 2023 / 11:06 AM

Bear runs through group of skiers at California resort

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- A black bear ran through a group of skiers at a California resort and one man caught his near-miss with the bruin on camera.

A video posted to TikTok by user @Tao7570 shows the bear appear from some trees alongside Ridgerun Trail at Heavenly Mountain Resort in South Lake Tahoe.

The bear dashes through the group of skiers, narrowly missing a collision with Tao7570 by a matter of inches.

The TikTok user said the bear reunited with its mother on the other side of the trail.

