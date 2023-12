Wayne Murray won $10 million from a scratch-off lottery ticket less than two years after winning $10 million from another scratch-off game. Photo courtesy of the New York Lottery

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A New York man scored a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a different lottery game in 2022. The New York Lottery said Wayne Murray of Brooklyn bought a 200X scratch-off ticket from H&A Gas & Convenience on Avenue H in Brooklyn and scratched off a $10 million top prize.

Murray previously won $10 million from a Black Titanium scratch-off ticket he bought from the same store in 2022.

The two-time winner claimed his latest prize as a $6,122,400 lump sum after required withholdings.