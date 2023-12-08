Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 5:03 PM

Stranded cat avoids rescue by jumping from atop utility pole

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A Newfoundland cat who took issue with an attempt to rescue him from atop a utility pole took a flying leap from the top of the pole -- and the incident was caught on camera.

Alice Reid said her cat, Coco, was likely chased up the pole by a neighborhood dog and he spent two hours crying for help from atop the pole before a rescue effort was launched by utility workers.

Advertisement

Reid filmed video of the attempted rescue and captured the moment Coco evaded the grasp of workers by taking a flying leap from the top of the pole.

"I never, in a million years, thought that he was going to jump on his own," Reid told CTV News.

Reid said Coco took off running after landing on the ground and later showed up at home, miraculously uninjured.

"He came up the step and went on in," she said. "Then he lied down on the floor and started washing himself like, you know, nothing ever happened."

Reid said the daredevil cat is on house arrest for the time being.

"He's crying to get outdoors and I'm trying to keep him in," she said. "He's going to have to get used to being in the house more."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Lost tomato found aboard International Space Station after eight months
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Members of an International Space Station crew said astronaut Frank Rubio has now been cleared of allegations he ate the first tomato harvested in space.
New York man wins his second $10M lottery prize in two years
Odd News // 1 hour ago
New York man wins his second $10M lottery prize in two years
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A New York man scored a $10 million prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket after previously winning the same amount from a different lottery game in 2022.
17-year-old law clerk becomes the youngest to pass California's bar exam
Odd News // 4 hours ago
17-year-old law clerk becomes the youngest to pass California's bar exam
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A California county's district attorney announced a 17-year-old law clerk has become the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam.
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Odd News // 4 hours ago
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A former hotel in Nova Scotia was moved by a construction firm with help from 700 bars of soap.
Pennsylvania neighborhood terrorized by free-roaming cattle herd
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Pennsylvania neighborhood terrorized by free-roaming cattle herd
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania housing development said their yards and Christmas lights have been repeatedly damaged by a herd of free-roaming cows.
Black bear attacks Christmas decoration in Florida
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Black bear attacks Christmas decoration in Florida
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A black bear in Florida played Grinch to a Longwood family by attacking a life-sized reindeer decoration and dragging it from the yard.
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Odd News // 1 day ago
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An alligator park in Florida announced the rare hatching of a solid white leucistic alligator at the facility.
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee came to the rescue of four goats stranded on a mountain ledge for nearly two weeks.
Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of reindeer named Blitzen and Blue were reunited with Santa Claus after escaping from a Christmas-themed attraction in England.
Illinois firefighters rescue 6-foot snake from kitchen cabinet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Illinois firefighters rescue 6-foot snake from kitchen cabinet
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Illinois firefighters conducted an unusual rescue when a resident's 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from her enclosure and got stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement