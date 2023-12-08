Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 8, 2023 / 1:39 PM

17-year-old law clerk becomes the youngest to pass California's bar exam

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A California county's district attorney announced a 17-year-old law clerk has become the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam.

The Tulare County District Attorney's said in a news release that Peter Park was 17 years old when he sat for the exam in July and he learned last month that he had passed.

Advertisement

The now-18-year-old, who became a law clerk for the district attorney's office in August, was sworn in this week as California's youngest practicing attorney.

Park started high school at age 13 and graduated from law school early this year.

"It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the bar, and I made it in the end. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney," Park said in the news release.

Read More

Latest Headlines

220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Odd News // 42 minutes ago
220-ton Nova Scotia building moved using 700 bars of soap
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A former hotel in Nova Scotia was moved by a construction firm with help from 700 bars of soap.
Pennsylvania neighborhood terrorized by free-roaming cattle herd
Odd News // 58 minutes ago
Pennsylvania neighborhood terrorized by free-roaming cattle herd
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Residents of a Pennsylvania housing development said their yards and Christmas lights have been repeatedly damaged by a herd of free-roaming cows.
Black bear attacks Christmas decoration in Florida
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Black bear attacks Christmas decoration in Florida
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A black bear in Florida played Grinch to a Longwood family by attacking a life-sized reindeer decoration and dragging it from the yard.
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Odd News // 23 hours ago
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- An alligator park in Florida announced the rare hatching of a solid white leucistic alligator at the facility.
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Odd News // 1 day ago
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee came to the rescue of four goats stranded on a mountain ledge for nearly two weeks.
Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England
Odd News // 1 day ago
Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of reindeer named Blitzen and Blue were reunited with Santa Claus after escaping from a Christmas-themed attraction in England.
Illinois firefighters rescue 6-foot snake from kitchen cabinet
Odd News // 1 day ago
Illinois firefighters rescue 6-foot snake from kitchen cabinet
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Illinois firefighters conducted an unusual rescue when a resident's 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from her enclosure and got stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet.
Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free
Odd News // 1 day ago
Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Alberta cyclist took a nearly 81-mile ride on his bike without using his hands to break a Guinness World Record.
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 day ago
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts said a loose horse was found wandering on the border line between two towns and was later returned to its owner.
Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town
Odd News // 1 day ago
Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A wild turkey has taken to chasing cars and blocking traffic in a Michigan neighborhood -- and some locals love him for it.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
'Beyond rare' white alligator born at Florida park
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Four goats rescued from Tennessee mountain ledge
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement