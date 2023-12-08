17-year-old law clerk becomes the youngest to pass California's bar exam

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- A California county's district attorney announced a 17-year-old law clerk has become the youngest person to pass the state's bar exam.

The Tulare County District Attorney's said in a news release that Peter Park was 17 years old when he sat for the exam in July and he learned last month that he had passed.

Advertisement

The now-18-year-old, who became a law clerk for the district attorney's office in August, was sworn in this week as California's youngest practicing attorney.

Park started high school at age 13 and graduated from law school early this year.

"It was not easy, but it was worth it. It required discipline and strategy to pass the bar, and I made it in the end. I am extremely blessed to have discovered this path, and my hope is that more people will realize that alternative paths exist to becoming an attorney," Park said in the news release.