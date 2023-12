A 6-foot boa constrictor was rescued after being trapped for about 12 hours in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet. Photo courtesy of the City of Herrin Fire Department/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Illinois firefighters conducted an unusual rescue when a resident's 6-foot boa constrictor escaped from her enclosure and got stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet. The City of Herrin Fire Department said crews responded to the home of a person who reported their pet snake, Nagini, had been stuck in the side panel of a kitchen cabinet for about 12 hours. Advertisement

Firefighters "were able to disassemble the cabinet so the owner could get the snake," the department said in a Facebook post.

They cabinet was reassembled and Nagini was safely returned to her enclosure, the department said.