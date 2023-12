Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in Tennessee came to the rescue of four goats stranded on a mountain ledge for nearly two weeks.

The Waldens Ridge Emergency Service said in a Facebook post that crews were summoned to the east brow of Signal Mountain on Wednesday when residents reported four goats trapped on the ledge.

The team said the goats are believed to have been stranded on the ledge for about two weeks.

The rescuers donned climbing equipment and were able to reach the goats with help from the Chattanooga Hamilton County Rescue Service and the Sparta Rescue Squad.

"Although our main priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of humans, we recognize the importance of helping our community in unique situations like these," the rescuers wrote.