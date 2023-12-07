Escaped reindeer returned to Santa in England

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- A pair of reindeer named Blitzen and Blue were reunited with Santa Claus after escaping from a Christmas-themed attraction in England.

Majestic Reindeer, which owns the animals, said the antlered duo escaped from a Santa's grotto event at the Elveden Estate farm in Suffolk.

The reindeer prompted the closing of the A11 highway when the animals wandered into traffic.

"[Suffolk Police] have closed the #A11 near #BartonMills in both directions between #A1134 #Thetford and #A1101 due to several deer loose in carriageway," National Highways East wrote on social media.

The two deer managed to give police the slip and the roadway was reopened after about three hours.

Blitzen and Blue were safely captured the following day when Majestic Reindeer brought a third reindeer to put the runaways at ease.

"They went for quite a run," an Elveden Estate spokesperson told the BBC.