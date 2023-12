Janet Bain stopped at a convenience store to buy a soda and ended up winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman stopped at a convenience store to buy a soda and ended up winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Janet Bain of Cumberland told Virginia Lottery officials she stopped at the Hampden Sydney Exxon on Farmville Road in Farmville to buy a beverage and ended up buying three scratch-off lottery tickets along with her soda.

One of the tickets, a Wild Tens game, turned out to be a $100,000 winner.

"I was in shock and awe," Bain recalled. "I thought I wasn't seeing it correctly!"

Bain said she has big plans for her winnings.

"It's going to be a great Christmas," she said.