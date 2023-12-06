Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A gigantic inflatable Santa Claus is drawing visitors to a Texas neighborhood, but its origins are a mystery.

Residents of the Hollytree area in Tyler said the not-so-little St. Nick appeared on a vacant lot about a week ago, and it quickly became popular with residents.

"Nobody lives on this lot, so we don't know who installed Santa. But isn't that fun?" resident Marsha Daugherty told KETK-TV.

Locals have been flocking to see the mysterious and massive Santa, with photos of the decoration dwarfing children and adults alike spreading on social media.

"I was shocked when I first saw it and I thought it was so big," youngster Nate Navetta said. "My family and I like to drive by it at night."