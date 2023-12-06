Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 6, 2023 / 4:58 PM

Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free

By Ben Hooper
Robert Murray broke a Guinness World Record by riding his bike nearly 81 miles without using his hands. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Robert Murray broke a Guinness World Record by riding his bike nearly 81 miles without using his hands. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Alberta cyclist took a nearly 81-mile ride on his bike without using his hands to break a Guinness World Record.

Guinness World Records announced Robert Murray earned the title for greatest distance cycled (no hands) when he rode 80.95 miles in a time of 5 hours and 37 minutes.

Advertisement

Murray said he used his hands to massage his legs when they fell asleep during his record attempt.

The cyclist said he has had a lot of practice riding without using the handlebars.

"Personally, I find it to be a more comfortable position to be in rather than hunched over," he told GWR. "I can text, change the song, get anything out of my backpack all while riding my bike. It's like second nature for me."

Murray's record attempt served as a fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Society of Calgary.

"Alzheimer's is something that runs in my family, and I have since lost my grandma to the disease," he said. "Breaking a record and raising money for a cause near and dear to my heart was just a double win!"

Advertisement

Murray said he now has his sights set on a very different world record.

"I am hoping that in summer 2024, I can attempt the record for the world's largest ice cream party/social," he said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts said a loose horse was found wandering on the border line between two towns and was later returned to its owner.
Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A wild turkey has taken to chasing cars and blocking traffic in a Michigan neighborhood -- and some locals love him for it.
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman stopped at a convenience store to buy a soda and ended up winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after nearly 120 years
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after nearly 120 years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library said a book returned to the facility after being spotted at a book sale was nearly 120 years overdue.
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A gigantic inflatable Santa Claus is drawing visitors to a Texas neighborhood, but its origins are a mystery.
Man folds and throws a paper plane in 6.15 seconds to break world record
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Man folds and throws a paper plane in 6.15 seconds to break world record
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record for the fastest time to fold and throw a paper plane was broken by an Idaho man who achieved the feat with a time of 6.15 seconds.
New Jersey police chase down pig named Albert Einswine
Odd News // 6 hours ago
New Jersey police chase down pig named Albert Einswine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey engaged in a brief foot chase with an unusual fugitive: a pig named Albert Einswine.
Deer breaks into elementary school, leads police on a chase
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer breaks into elementary school, leads police on a chase
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A deer broke into a New Jersey elementary school and the ensuing chase through the hallways was caught on police body cameras.
Police wrangle loose llama near British Columbia roads
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle loose llama near British Columbia roads
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia rounded up a loose llama found wandering near a busy intersection.
Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian duo broke a Guinness World Record by going on a pub crawl that took them to 99 different bars over the course of 24 hours.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
Texas woman finds opossum lounging in her Christmas tree
California deer statue vandal revealed as amorous buck
California deer statue vandal revealed as amorous buck
Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA
Woman who won $1M lottery prize in 2006 scores $25M jackpot
Woman who won $1M lottery prize in 2006 scores $25M jackpot
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement