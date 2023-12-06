Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record for the fastest time to fold and throw a paper plane was broken by an Idaho man who achieved the feat with a time of 6.15 seconds.

The record-keeping organization issued a challenge to would-be title-holders to attempt to beat the previous record of 7 seconds, and David Rush, who holds more than 250 Guinness World Records, took up the cause.

Rush said he practiced for two days before making an attempt on-camera, but after uploading his video he discovered another participant had beat his time.

He returned to the challenge in the evening and was able to cut his time down to 6.15 seconds, enough to win the challenge and earn the GWR title.