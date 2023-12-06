Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A wild turkey has taken to chasing cars and blocking traffic in a Michigan neighborhood -- and some locals love him for it. The turkey, seen most commonly around an intersection in Kentwood, was dubbed "Gary Jr." by locals in honor of a turkey named Gary that previously frequented the area before his death in early 2022. Advertisement A Facebook group started by local woman Kayla Smith to document sightings of the original Gary saw a spike in activity after a dormant period when Gary Jr. arrived on the scene. "It's something that brings some positive light to dark times," Cathy Kutschinski told WXMI-TV. "Turkeys roost in the trees at night, but once it's daylight, Gary can be anywhere." She said Gary Jr. Is a worthy successor to his namesake. "He's following in his footsteps," Kutschinski said. "Same antics of stopping traffic, chasing cars, blocking people from getting out of their driveways." Read More Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after nearly 120 years Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery