Dec. 6, 2023 / 4:20 PM

Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A wild turkey has taken to chasing cars and blocking traffic in a Michigan neighborhood -- and some locals love him for it.

The turkey, seen most commonly around an intersection in Kentwood, was dubbed "Gary Jr." by locals in honor of a turkey named Gary that previously frequented the area before his death in early 2022.

A Facebook group started by local woman Kayla Smith to document sightings of the original Gary saw a spike in activity after a dormant period when Gary Jr. arrived on the scene.

"It's something that brings some positive light to dark times," Cathy Kutschinski told WXMI-TV. "Turkeys roost in the trees at night, but once it's daylight, Gary can be anywhere."

She said Gary Jr. Is a worthy successor to his namesake.

"He's following in his footsteps," Kutschinski said. "Same antics of stopping traffic, chasing cars, blocking people from getting out of their driveways."

Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free
Odd News // 56 minutes ago
Canadian cyclist rides nearly 81 miles hands-free
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- An Alberta cyclist took a nearly 81-mile ride on his bike without using his hands to break a Guinness World Record.
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Animal control officers round up loose horse in Massachusetts
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Massachusetts said a loose horse was found wandering on the border line between two towns and was later returned to its owner.
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Virginia woman stops at store for a soda, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman stopped at a convenience store to buy a soda and ended up winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after nearly 120 years
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Overdue book returned to Pennsylvania library after nearly 120 years
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library said a book returned to the facility after being spotted at a book sale was nearly 120 years overdue.
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Massive inflatable Santa Claus' presence in Texas neighborhood a mystery
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A gigantic inflatable Santa Claus is drawing visitors to a Texas neighborhood, but its origins are a mystery.
Man folds and throws a paper plane in 6.15 seconds to break world record
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Man folds and throws a paper plane in 6.15 seconds to break world record
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Guinness World Record for the fastest time to fold and throw a paper plane was broken by an Idaho man who achieved the feat with a time of 6.15 seconds.
New Jersey police chase down pig named Albert Einswine
Odd News // 6 hours ago
New Jersey police chase down pig named Albert Einswine
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Police in New Jersey engaged in a brief foot chase with an unusual fugitive: a pig named Albert Einswine.
Deer breaks into elementary school, leads police on a chase
Odd News // 1 day ago
Deer breaks into elementary school, leads police on a chase
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- A deer broke into a New Jersey elementary school and the ensuing chase through the hallways was caught on police body cameras.
Police wrangle loose llama near British Columbia roads
Odd News // 1 day ago
Police wrangle loose llama near British Columbia roads
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia rounded up a loose llama found wandering near a busy intersection.
Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Odd News // 1 day ago
Australian men visit 99 pubs in 24 hours to break world record
Dec. 5 (UPI) -- An Australian duo broke a Guinness World Record by going on a pub crawl that took them to 99 different bars over the course of 24 hours.
