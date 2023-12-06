Traffic-blocking turkey beloved by some residents in Michigan town

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- A wild turkey has taken to chasing cars and blocking traffic in a Michigan neighborhood -- and some locals love him for it.

The turkey, seen most commonly around an intersection in Kentwood, was dubbed "Gary Jr." by locals in honor of a turkey named Gary that previously frequented the area before his death in early 2022.

A Facebook group started by local woman Kayla Smith to document sightings of the original Gary saw a spike in activity after a dormant period when Gary Jr. arrived on the scene.

"It's something that brings some positive light to dark times," Cathy Kutschinski told WXMI-TV. "Turkeys roost in the trees at night, but once it's daylight, Gary can be anywhere."

She said Gary Jr. Is a worthy successor to his namesake.

"He's following in his footsteps," Kutschinski said. "Same antics of stopping traffic, chasing cars, blocking people from getting out of their driveways."