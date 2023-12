A vinyl record of "Anthology" by Junior Walker and The All Stars was returned to a Boston Public Library branch 47 years past its due date. Photo courtesy of the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library/Facebook

Dec. 4 (UPI) -- A vinyl record by Junior Walker and The All Stars was returned to a Boston library more than 47 years past its due date. The Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library said staff members emptying out the return bin in front of the library discovered a vinyl record of "Anthology" by the group, which had been due back Oct. 27, 1976. Advertisement

The album cover contained a punch card from the Egleston Square Branch Library, where the record was originally part of the collection.

The library said the record is no longer in its system, as none of the Boston Public Library branches stock vinyl records anymore.

Librarians said they do not know who originally checked the album out, or who returned it, but no fines would have been issued for the late return.